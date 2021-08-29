Lady Tarpons win consolation bracket

By Constancio Martinez Jr

Special to the PRESS



This past Thursday, August 19, Point Isabel ISD hosted their “Volley at the Beach” volleyball tournament at the Port Isabel High School.

The three-day event included the following teams: Pool 1: Port Isabel JV, St. Joseph Academy, Rio Hondo and Santa Rosa; Pool 2: Port Isabel, San Isidro, La Feria and North Mission IDEA. The SJA Lady Bloodhounds went undefeated in their pool and beat San Isidro 25-17 and 25-20 in the championship game.

After falling out of championship contention, Port Isabel won its final game versus Brownsville Riverview to win the consolation bracket. The final PI game saw the teams go back and forth in a highly competitive game as the Lady Tarpons outlasted the Lady Rockets 25-22.

Volleyball head coach Julie Breedlove was pleased with how the tournament went.

“It was so amazing just to see all the teams back here,” Breedlove said, noting the tournament was not played last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was really exciting just to see everybody back here and the tournament has gone wonderful. We’ve had some great teams here this year. A little smaller than in the past, but overall tournament-wise a very good tournament.”

San Isidro came in ranked at #13 in the 2A state poll.

“We are still putting all the pieces together,” Breedlove said. “A lot of inexperience on the court and I thought the girls did an outstanding job of staying focused, staying with it. When things got tough, they stayed positive.”

The Lady Tarpons will travel to Brownsville to participate in the St. Joseph Academy Tourney held Thursday, August 27 and Friday, August 28.