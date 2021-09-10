Team effort: Store fundraising for employee who succumbed to COVID-19

By Gaige Davila

One of Port Isabel’s own has died from COVID-19, and his employer is helping cover the costs.

Anthony Seays, who works at Sutherlands Port Isabel store off Highway 100, had been out of work for over a month when he died from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, after being in a coma and on a ventilator. He started working there this year in the spring. When he contracted COVID, he initially recovered, says Julian Aguilar, Sutherland’s store manager, but lung damage from COVID sent him back to the hospital, where he remains today.

“We didn’t have anybody that got COVID here, and then it was him,” Aguilar said, noting that Seays’ severe case was unexpected. “We didn’t expect it to go on this long. It’s pretty tough.”

To help cover his medical expenses, Sutherland’s is hosting a barbecue chicken plate fundraiser to help Seay’s grandmother. On top of the fundraiser, Sutherland’s is raffling a 26-quart Tahoe Trails cooler and an American Gourmet Barrel Grill.



Plate tickets can be bought at Sutherland’s until Sept. 10 at 12 p.m., with all funds going towards Seay’s medical expenses. Sutherland’s agreed to match every dollar spent on plate tickets.

Sutherland’s will serve the plates at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 1723 Texas Hwy 100 in Port Isabel. The raffle drawing will be held at 4 p.m.