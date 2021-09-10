Moments in time: September 10

Curated by Steve Hathcock

STEAMER CONVERTED INTO HOTEL AT MOUTH OF RIO GRANDE

It will be seen by advertisement in to-day’s paper, that the steamer “Frankland” has been converted into a hotel at the mouth of the river, under the management of Capt. Smith, formerly of the “Greenwood.” From our knowledge of the proprietor, we are satisfied that travelers will find it an agreeable stopping-place. (American Flag (Brownsville TX.); Sept.11, 1847).

MAN BOUND BY HAND AND FOOT AND THROWN INTO WATER

John E. Perry, at Fall River, Mass., is such a swimmer that suffers himself to tied, bound hand and foot, and thrown into the water, astonishing the spectators by untying himself and performing other extraordinary antics in the aqueous element. (Galveston Daily News; 10 Sept 1865).

Wild Cow Escapes

The Alice Echo of last week reports as follows: A very wild cow escaped from the car where she was being loaded last Tuesday morning and the dogs were “sicked” upon her to bring her back. This enraged her, and for a while there were some pretty lively doin’s in that part of town. She darted through a saloon and then plunged into the crowd of passengers at the depot, causing consternation and a prompt scatterment of the crowd. Citizens immediately went into pursuit and finally succeeded in lassoing her. (Brownsville Daily Herald; September 10, 1906).

PIRATE GOLD LOCATED BY ROAD CREW

Workmen employed on the beach highway along Padre Island have found old gold coins whi ch some historians believe may have been part of the “Pirate Gold” of Jean Lafitte. While constructing the highway which borders the lower coast of Texas, the coins were found. They bore the dates 1700 to 1810. Most of them were of Spanish vintage. How they came to be left along the lonely beach was a matter of surmise. It is remembered that Jean Lafitte and his band of smugglers have often been rumored to have buried treasure on some of the desolate islands along the shore. Tradition has it that the pirate brought all his valuables to Padre Island not long after the battle of New Orleans. (Denton Record-Chronical; Sept 30, 1927).