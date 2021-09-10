Teen drowns at SPI beach over Labor Day weekend

By Gaige Davila

A teen drowned over the Labor Day weekend while swimming off a South Padre Island beach, the city confirmed to the PRESS.

A 16-year-old teen was swimming near Clayton’s Beach Bar and Grill, at 6900 Padre Blvd, when he went missing around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.

According to a press release, the City of South Padre Island’s fire and police departments, and the Island’s U.S. Coast Guard Station, launched a search and rescue operation soon after.

The young man was found dead near Andy Bowie Park the same day. He had been visiting South Padre Island with his family from Austin.

This is the second swimmer to die after swimming on a South Padre Island beach in the last year.

SPIPD is currently investigating the death.