Moments in Time: Shootings, smoking birds and boat misgivings

FIVE MEN DROWN OFF PADRE ISLAND

WRECK OF A BARQUE, CAPTAIN AND FIVE MEN DROWNED

A special cable message received at Lloyd’s on Thursday, from Galveston (Texas) states that the barque Abeona, bound to Corpus Christi, Gulf of Mexico, with a valuable cargo of bale and case goods, has gone ashore on Padre Island, and will, it is feared, become a total wreck. The captain and five men attempting to leave the vessel were drowned. The remaining numbers of the crew were rescued. (The Huddersfield (England) Chronicle Sept. 22, 1882)

BESSIE MAKES TRIP DOWNRIVER

The Steamboat Bessie arrived from upriver Sunday afternoon. She brought as the principal part of her freight, 9000 lbs. Of hides. (The Daily Cosmopolitan-Brownsville Tx. Sept. 23, 1884)

Shooting in Rio Grande City-Special to the Cosmopolitan-

Rio Grande City, Sept. 23-The shooting affair occurred at the Barrena ranch, a few miles this side of Roma. The participants were one Jesus Garza and Cornelio Alvarez, owner of the ranch. Though both parties refused to give a satisfactory explanation, your correspondent infers from what he is able to gather from most reliable sources, that the shooting was the result of a strife of long standing between the parties. Last Sunday, Garza, bent upon starting a quarrel with Alvarez, armed himself and repaired to the ranch. He remained in the road and called to Alvarez to come out to him. Alvarez also armed himself and went out. Garza opened fire on Alvarez but had only fired twice when Alvarez returned the fire. Garza’s shots passed wide of the mark, but two shots fired by Alvarez were effective. It is believed that both shots penetrated Garza in the lungs. His condition is critical. (The Daily Cosmopolitan-Brownsville Tx. Sept. 23, 1884)

AN OHIO MAN’S SINGULAR BANK

The Treasury Department yesterday received for redemption a package of about $100,000 in United States notes which were badly mutilated and almost beyond recognition. The owner, an Ohio farmer, is said to have buried them in the earth in preference to placing them in a bank or other depository. (Harrisburg Telegraph (Pennsylvania) Sept. 22, 1885)

“NESTY” CIGARETTE

Bird Carries Lighted One To It’s Abode And Sets Fire There, 35 Feet Up

Fremont, Neb., Sept. 23 (AP) _ A bird with a taste for tobacco gave the fire department several busy moments. Firemen hurried to Earl Grant’s home ready to battle a blaze. Instead they found a burning bird’s nest thirty-five feet up in a tree.

Fireman Willis Lind climbed the tree and doused the flaming nest. He reported that the bird apparently carried a lighted cigarette to its nest. ( The Evening Sun (Baltimore Maryland) Sept. 23, 1937).