Returning Wahoo Classic tournament cashes out big

Staff report



The Wahoo Classic fishing tournament returned this year, handing out big cash prizes.

The offshore-only tournament, held this past weekend from Sept. 17-19, concluded at Jim’s Pier on South Padre Island, where anglers were awarded cash, prizes and bragging rights.

The tournament had three categories: its namesake wahoo, dorado and blackfin tuna.

At 45.65 pounds, the boat ‘Tenacious’ brought in the largest wahoo, taking first place. “Hoo Dat” brought in a 38.6 pound wahoo, taking home second place, and “La Rosita” of Port Isabel grabbed third place with a 27.65 pound wahoo.

For dorado, the “Saltwalker” brought in a 19.3 pounder, securing first place. Behind them was “Superfishal” with a 15.35 pound dorado, getting second place. In third was “Game On,” bringing in an 11 pound even dorado.

“Reel Obsession” took home first place for blackfin tuna, bringing in a 21.85 pound fish. In second place was “Ronnie’s Century,” with a 21.15 pound tuna. In third was “Tenacious,” with a 19.25 pound tuna.

In total weight, “Tenacious” took another first place trophy, with 66.25 pounds of fish. Behind them was “Hoo Dat” with 58.65 pounds of fish. In third place was “Superfishal” with 50 pounds even.

And “Mayhem” takes home the “Wee Hoo” trophy for smallest wahoo, at 15.7 pounds.

The tournament awarded nearly $20,000, and donated a portion of registration fees to the RGV Reef Project.