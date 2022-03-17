Cantu makes bid for mayor

Special to the PRESS

Port Isabel City Commissioner, Place 1, Martin Cantu, Jr. recently announced his intention to seek the position of mayor in the May 7, 2022 city election.

Martin Cantu, Jr., grew up in a family dedicated to public service. Cantu was born and raised in Port Isabel. He graduated from Port Isabel High School in 2002, and later earned a Bachelors degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at Brownsville.

A small business owner, Mr. Cantu owns and operates Bay City Towing and City Garage Auto Repair Shop on South Padre Island.

He credits his father for his success, in both business and public service, saying “He taught me how to work hard and always do what we can for others. I feel fortunate to have served the citizens of Port Isabel as your City Commissioner but feel like I can continue to do more for our community in a different capacity.”

Cantu served on several city committees before being appointed to the Laguna Madre Water District board in 2015. In 2016, while serving on the water district board, Cantu was elected as City Commissioner Place 1.

During his time as City Commissioner, Mr. Cantu has played a role in restoring the city’s financial condition, making city government more efficient and in investing in public services and infrastructure improvements.

Therefore, Cantu, now 38, is seeking the position of Mayor. “Times are changing, not just in Port Isabel but in the Laguna Madre Area. With Space X coming in and the county doing great things like the Amphitheater on South Padre Island, we have to adapt or get left behind. I believe we need more affordable housing to accommodate the people that are relocating to this area. I’ve always been a strong supporter when it comes to our youth. In my tenure as commissioner, we have upgraded Washington Park’s basketball court and look forward to renovating our little league park.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!