Tarpon relays a success

This past Friday, March 11, Port Isabel High School hosted their annual “Tarpon Relays” track meet. The meet had 25 schools participating from throughout the RGV plus Kingsville King.

In the men’s division, Port Isabel came in 5th place with a score of 38 points, and were preceded by #1 Los Fresnos (143), #2 San Benito (122), #3 La Feria (51) and #4 La Joya Juarez-Lincoln (41).

Port Isabel’s Devon Ortiz came in tied for 1st place in the 100 Meters run with a time of 10.78 seconds. The 4×100 relay team of Evan Galvan, Gilbert Medina, Danny Zamarron and D. Ortiz came in 3rd place with a time of 45.35 seconds.

The Tarpons followed that up with a 4th place finish in the 4×200 relay. The team was comprised of Christian Ferrone, G. Medina, D. Zamarron and D. Ortiz. In the Long Jump field event, G. Medina came in 4th with an 18’-07.00” mark. D. Zamarron was right on his heels coming in 5th with a jump of 18’-06.50”. G. Medina added another medal to his collection by coming in 2nd in the Triple Jump with a distance of 41’-05.50”.

In the women’s division, the Port Isabel team came in 4th with 49 points. The other top five teams were, #1 Los Fresnos (181), #2 La Feria (122), #3 San Benito (63) and #5 Raymondville (46).

In the 100 Meters run, Layni Mata came in 4th with a time of 13.52 seconds. The 4×400 relay team of L. Mata, Madison Ramos, Catalina Romero and Gisel Borjas brought home the gold with a time of 5:56.11. In the field events, Chelsea Gonzalez was awarded the gold medal in the Discus with distance of 107’-09” -a personal record.

In the High Jump event, M. Ramos earned a gold medal with a jump of 5’-04”.

