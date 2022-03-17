Deaths over 2021 Spring Break show true consequences of drunk driving

Special to the PRESS

Stories behind the data show the true consequences of driving drunk over spring break. That’s why TxDOT is using its “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” campaign to share with college students the real-life experiences of people affected by drunk driving crashes across Texas.

One person in Texas dies every eight hours and 31 minutes in a DUI-alcohol related traffic crash. Last year, 1,029 people in Texas were killed and 2,522 seriously injured because someone chose to get behind the wheel while impaired. Over last year’s spring break, Texas saw 872 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes. These crashes resulted in 30 fatalities and 107 serious injuries.

“These are disturbing numbers, especially as all of these crashes are preventable,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Whether it’s transit, rideshare companies or a designated sober friend, there are several options for students to find a sober ride. We’re hoping these real-life stories show students that deadly consequences can and do happen every year during spring break.”

Drinking and driving is 100% preventable and can have serious physical, emotional and financial consequences that can last for years.

