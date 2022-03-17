Laguna Vista approves various resolutions

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the PRESS

The Town of Laguna Vista’s council meeting Tuesday, March 8 discussed the financial reports of the town and council members approved various resolutions for the town.

The City Manager Rendie R. Gonzales first announced that the Autism Run is scheduled for April 23 and then moved on to the financial reports.

Gonzales discussed how gas prices are affecting the town’s budget and how they are going to have to expand their budget for gas used by maintenance and other employees.

During the financial reports, council members asked about ammunition for the police department and one council member mentioned that the library had a $717 that was not budgeted, possibly used on computer supplies. Gonzales mentioned the latter was probably a mistake.

“We should’ve made some budget line items for the matching funds of the street improvements, where we owe $45,000,” said the City Manager. “And also for the Eco-Tourism center, for which we are in debt $250,000, that is not accounted properly in the books.”

She said the budget line item for the Eco-Tourism center would be submitted and would be approved by the commissioner’s court on the 15. “Commissioners knew our amount was going to be more than $200k, but it was never approved,” she said.

