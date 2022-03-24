City of South Padre Island receives GFOA’S Award

Special to the PRESS

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has awarded the City of South Padre Island for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting (PAFR) for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award is a prestigious national award recognizing conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government popular reports. In order to receive the award, a government unit must publish a PAFR, whose contents conform to program standards of creativity, presentation, understandability, and reader appeal.

“This is a great representation of the City of South Padre Island Finance Department’s commitment to achieving the highest levels of transparency and financial reporting,” stated Rodrigo Gimenez, Chief Financial officer. “I would like to recognize our accountant, Giovanni Bouquet, for his work on this financial report.”

