Long Island Village couple arrested for injury to child, abuse of corpse

Residents of Long Island Village and the greater Laguna Madre area were stunned this week as authorities continue to investigate the troubling circumstances surrounding the disappearance of a newborn baby.

According to a press release issued by the office of Cameron Country Pct. 1 Constable Norman Esquivel, Jr., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, an individual arrived to the Cameron County Constable Precinct 1 office to report a welfare concern of a child.

Information was received that on March 8 a child had been born to a couple living in Long Island Village, a gated community just outside of Port Isabel off of South Garcia Street.

The reporting party had received conflicting stories about the child’s welfare. During the investigation, it was found that the birth of a child had occurred; however, the child’s current whereabouts are unknown.

This has been a multi-agency investigation involving Cameron County Constable Precinct 1, Child Protective Services, Texas Rangers, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Border Patrol canine unit, the press release goes on to state.

The child’s biological parents were arrested on Friday March 18, 2022 at approximately 11:35 p.m. at their residence in Long Island Village.

Zachary D. De La Rosa has been charged with injury to a child (2nd Degree Felony) and Susanne J. Pierce has been charged with abuse of corpse (State Jail Felony).

