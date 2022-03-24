Holland running for Commissioner Place 1

Special to the PRESS

Sandra Holland is running for the position of Port Isabel City Commissioner Place 1. After talking to many locals, she believes everybody has ideas and concerns regarding the city. According to Holland she wants each and every one to have a voice and be a part of how the city is run and how it continues to develop.

“I believe that if we work together as a community we can make our city the place we all want to be in, play in and live the rest of our lives in. As your city commissioner, my job will be to keep you informed and serve you to the best of my ability. You will have someone in the city who will listen and work for you.

I ask that on May 7, you make the decision to support me with your vote and that you continue to use your voice to be heard. I pledge to help you and support you so that your voice rings loud and true. It is only through your voice that we can make the changes that need to be made to ensure that our community, our home, is the safe, thriving and beautiful city we all love,” stated Holland.

Holland grew up in Port Isabel and graduated from Port Isabel High School in 1983. She graduated with a Bachelor ‘s degree from UTSA and from UTRGV with a Master’s degree. She is a veteran of the United States Army and currently a teacher at Garriga Elementary.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!