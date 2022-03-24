Lady Tarpons rout Lady Bobcats, 14-4

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

This Tuesday Port Isabel hosted Rio Hondo in a district softball game. The game started off with a competitive first inning, then the Lady Tarpon bats caught fire in the second inning. They scored six runs in the inning and Port Isabel never looked back.

The Lady Bobcats opened the game with a triple. The next batter got on base on a bunt, but the third base runner was thrown out at home on the play. Rio Hondo bats honed in on ball as the hits continued with a single, a double and another single as the Lady Bobcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Port Isabel finally retired the side on a pop out and throw out at first base.

In the bottom of the first inning, PI had a slow start as their leadoff hitter, popped out to left field, then the next batter was struck out. Things picked up as Celina Marchan got on base on a single. Chelsea Gonzalez followed it up with a single of her own. Marchan scored on a wild pitch while Gonzalez stole second base. Gonzalez ended up stealing third on another wild pitch. April Puente got hit-by-pitch. Oasys Martinez was walked, as the bases were loaded. The next batter Aaliyah Rios was also walked as a run came tie the game at 2-2. PI popped out to close out the inning.

At the top of the second inning, PI pitcher Celina Marchan struck out the first two batters. The next Lady Bobcat managed to hit a triple to center field, but the scoring threat ended as the next batter was thrown out at first base for the final out.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!