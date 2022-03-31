Lady Tarpons lose defensive battle

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons lost 4-2 to the visiting La Feria Lady Lions on Tuesday, March 29.

The game was played on a windy night, with gusts going well over 30 mph, and featured two good pitchers, both having a great fast ball, which made it a defensive game.

At the top of the first inning, La Feria had bases loaded after a base hit and two walks. The next batter hit a pop-up ball, but the defender misplayed ball as the wind made it hard to judge and a run came. PI’s pitcher, Celina Marchan, stopped any further runs as she recorded her third strikeout of the inning, but not before LF took the 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, the Lady Lions made quick work of the Lady Tarpons as they struck out the leading batter, then threw out the next batter at first base and got another strike out to close out the inning.

As we went to the top of the second inning, PI’s Marchan had her own “one-two-three inning” by striking out three straight batters. On PI’s turn to bat, Chelsea Gonzalez got on base with a groundball to left field. April Puente then hit a single to center field, but the fielder managed to throw out the baserunner at second base. The next batter was walked. Unfortunately for the Lady Tarpons, the next two batters were struck out.

Although both batters had full counts on them as the LF pitcher had trouble with control, her fast ball proved too much to handle.

Headed to the top of the third, the Lady Lions started off with a single. Marchan then struck out the next two batters. The next batter hit a double to center field, bringing in another run to increase their lead to 2-0. The next batter also managed to hit the ball to the outfield for a double but the outfielder made a great throw to the catcher who tagged out the baserunner for the final out.

In the bottom of the third, Andrea Garcia hit a long ball to right field for a triple. Malia Villarreal then hit the ball just out of the second baseman’s reach for a single and an RBI. The next batter was thrown out at first base. Natalie Martinez hit a single. The next batter was thrown out at first base for out number two.

Gonzalez was walked. The LF pitcher got out of a bases loaded situation by striking out the next batter, but not before the Lady Tarpons got on the scoreboard as they now trailed 2-1.

The battle continued as PI’s Marchan struck out three of the first four batters in the fourth inning. In the bottom of the fourth, the first PI batter was struck out. Malia Villarreal was then walked. Garcia then hit a pop-up ball that was misplayed by the infielder, unfortunately the baserunner was thrown out at second base. Garcia stole second base, but the next batter was thrown out at first base.

In the top of the fifth, the Lady Lions offense came roaring back. After two batters were walked, the next batter hit a double to left field bringing two more runs. Marchan got out of a bases loaded situation by striking out the final batter, but not before La Feria extended their lead to 4-1.

