PI athletes bring home medals from Powerlifting Championships

Port Isabel High School Powerlifting program sent student athletes April Puente and David Hernandez to compete in the 4A Small School State Powerlifting meets.

The women’s State Championship was held on March 18 in Corpus Christi, TX and consisted of 162 lifters from throughout the state. Puente, who competes at 220lb weight division, recorded her best lift of the year (1055 lbs.) Her total lift was the highest among the 14 participants in her division, earning her the gold medal.

The total lift is a combination of three separate lifts, the squat lift, bench press and dead lift. Her lifts consisted of 480 in the squad lift, 205 in the bench press and 370 in the dead lift. Her squad and bench press lift were new personal record lifts.

Puente, a junior, has been in the powerlifting program since her freshman year. She came in 3rd place in last year’s State Championships.

