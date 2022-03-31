Lighthouse receives new lens

By KREIG KOHL

A meeting of the Port Isabel City Council was brought to order by Mayor Juan Jose Zamora on Tuesday March 29.

Two council members, Martin C. Cantu and Carmen Rios, were absent at the start of the meeting but Rios appeared about halfway through the meeting. After the opening pledge and invocations, they quickly settled into handling the city’s business.

The first item the council tackled was an acknowledgement of funds being allocated for two agenda items, those being fire hydrant maintenance and street maintenance.

This rearrangement was due to an additional $150,000 in court revenue beyond what was budgeted for. With $80,000 of this going towards the fire hydrants and street maintenance, the city still has a left over surplus of $70,000 dollars to put towards other endeavors.

