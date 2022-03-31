Parks & Recreation receives ‘elbow room’

By SHELDON MOORE

Special to the PRESS

On the comfortably sunny Friday morning of March 25, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. was on South Padre Island to emcee the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Cameron County Parks & Recreation Administration Building.

The new 8,720 square foot steel frame building will offer a functional solution to the outgrown admin space of that organization. The building will bear the characteristic painted blue wave pattern, matching other Cameron County Coastal Parks amenities on the Island.

As the event proceeded, Judge Trevino introduced South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty. The Judge cited the productive level of cooperation between that city’s administration and the County. McNulty went on to point out the value that cooperation has offered in the form of the past five to seven years’ investments in improvements on the Island.

Following McNulty was Joe E. Vega, Director of Cameron County Parks & Recreation. Vega outlined the inclusion of a new training room which will provide space for safety meetings and workshops. He went on to reveal that the new digs will also be home to an Emergency Operations Command Center, replete with generator power and fully equipped to serve the community in emergencies.

The facility, slated to open in the spring of 2023, comes at a total cost of $4.5 million dollars, made possible by local funds.

The Engineering and Architectural firms of record are S&B Infrastructure, LTD., and GMS Architects. The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority (CCRMA) will provide construction management and oversight. The General Contractor selected for the construction is Noble Texas Builders, LLC.

