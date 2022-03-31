Martinez announces run for commissioner

Special to the PRESS

Octavio “Tallo” Martinez is running for the Office of City Commissioner, Place One for Port Isabel. Martinez was born and raised in Port Isabel.

He attended all local schools, served as student council vice president and president in junior high.

He also served as class president in his Sophomore, Junior, and Senior years, and graduated in 1984.

Martinez then attended UT Brownsville where he graduated from the police academy. He was then recruited as an undercover narcotics officer in the Upper Valley and continued as a patrolman in Port Isabel, according to Martinez. Years later he served as a deputy constable for precinct one.

Martinez continued his education in San Antonio at the Hallmark Institute of Technology and graduated Alpha Beta Kappa with an Associate’s Degree in Electronics Technology. He was immediately recruited by AMD in Austin, Texas, as a microprocessor manufacturer.

Martinez noticed, after being away from Port Isabel, everywhere he lived, there was growth, expansion, and progress. Through the years, as he returned to visit family and friends in his beloved home-city, he noticed there was no growth and little progress, according to Martinez. He sadly noted, if any changes were made, they were just cosmetic, with no new businesses, hotels or restaurants.

Speaking to lifelong residents, acquaintances, and business owners, Martinez discovered that the main problem with PI remaining stagnant was the elected city commission.

According to him, they have been keeping out new businesses for personal reasons and monopolizing city government and the school district board.

Martinez said it saddens him to see, “how corruption has taken over the local government positions with only a few individuals looking out for their best interests at the expense of every taxpayer.”

He believes it is every citizen’s right to know what funds are being requested on their behalf.

