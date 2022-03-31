Ramos signs with TAMUK

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

On Wednesday, March 23, the PIISD Athletic Department held an athletic signing for Track and Field standout, Madison Ramos.

She signed her Letter of Intent to compete in Track and Field at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Athletic Director, Tony Villarreal said on Ramos signing, “They were the National Champions in 2018. Not only is she going to a quality program, but she will be able to contribute quite a bit”.

Ramos is currently on her fourth year running track and has participated in seven different track events throughout her time at Port Isabel High School. As a senior she is concentrating on the 200 Meters run, 400 Meters run, 4×400 Relay and the High Jump.

The High Jump event is Ramos forte since a freshman. She has won several gold medals in the High Jump throughout her four years competing in the event. She came in third in the 2021 TX UIL 4A State Championships with a jump of 1.63 meters. With a few more meets to go until the district track meet, Ramos is still working on improving her personal best jump of 1.65 meters.

As far as running events, Ramos earned her first bronze in the 400 Meters run this year at the Mercedes Knights of Columbus Relays. Although not her personal best time, she set her new season record with a time of 1:07.73. Earlier this month she set a new personal record in the 200 Meters run with a time of 29.66 at the Port Isabel Tarpons Relays.

Although relay events depend on the combined effort of four runners, Ramos was a key runner in the team’s first place finish in the 4×400 relays event at the PI Tarpons Relays. It was her first gold medal in the event ever.

