Lady Tarpons homer twice in 16-0 win

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

This past Friday, April 8, the Port Isabel Lady Tarpons hosted the Hidalgo Lady Pirates for a district softball game. PI pitcher Celina Marchan who had 11 strikeouts in her previous game, continued her dominance as she shutout the Lady Pirates. Offensively, the Lady Tarpons were clicking on all cylinders racking up 10 runs in just the first inning alone. Game was called at the end of the second inning with Port Isabel winning 16-0.

The visiting team always bats first. Unfortunately for Hidalgo, they couldn’t muster any offense in the first inning. Sensing a bunt coming up, third baseman April Puente stealthily made her way towards the batter. As predicted the batter bunted the ball into the air about five feet towards the third base line and Puente made a great catch. PI pitcher, Marchan then proceeded to strikeout the next two batters making quick work of the Lady Pirates.

In the bottom of the first inning, Natalie Martinez hit the ball into right field for a double. Next batter, Marchan got on base on a throwing error to first base.

Leadoff hitter, Andrea Garcia came in on the fielding error to give PI the 1-0 lead. The next batter, Chelsea Gonzalez was thrown out at first base, but she got an RBI. Up next was April Puente who hit the ball into left field, unfortunately, the ball was caught, but like Gonzalez, she was credited with an RBI. Port Isabel was now up 3-0 with two outs. Oasys Martinez got on base on a single.

Layni Mata then dropped one in left field for a single as well. Malia Villarreal then hit the ball down the third base line for a single and an RBI. The offense continued to roll as Aaliyah Rios hit a single bringing in another run to make it 5-0 PI.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!