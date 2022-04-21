SPI Chamber focuses on communication

By SHELDON MOORE

Special to the PRESS

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Meeting was called to order by Chair Lonnie Gillihan.

President and CEO Alita Bagley and a quorum of the board were present for the meeting. Minutes from the February 8 meeting were unanimously approved and the group moved on to the financial reports.

Treasurer Jacqui Dempsey has seen half of the fiscal year pass by with positive results. Notable accomplishments are membership retention and new memberships. These are at 51% and 58% of annual goal respectively, running ahead of plan.

President Alita Bagley also pointed out the value and effectiveness of having a board member personally contact each new member. The multifaceted efforts of Chamber management to communicate the many advantages of membership became a topic that was to be echoed throughout the meeting.

In the director’s report, Bagley outlined an array of programs that provide additional opportunities for the Chamber to inform members regarding the many tools available to assist in growing their businesses.

Next up was Marketing Director Dianna Harvill’s report. Harvill outlined a relentless social media program which promotes member businesses to over 850,000 viewers with a 22% increase in engagement (considerably above industry standards).

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn are used to put and keep members in front of the public. Harvill stressed the importance of communicating these opportunities and their value to members so that full advantage will be taken.

Her presentation also included a review of preparations being made for the 41st Annual Ladies Kingfish Tournament.

This year’s starting age in the youth segment has been dropped from 12 years to 10 years. Registration is now open for both the youth and adult segments which will each have bay and offshore divisions with awards being given in four offshore species and three bay species. Details can be found on the Chamber website.

Additionally, Harvill gave an update on the preparation of the 2023 SPI Guide, 100,000 copies of which will be available on schedule.

