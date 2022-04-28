PI sends track athletes to regionals

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

This past Thursday, April 21, the Port Isabel Tarpons track team participated in the 2022 Area Track Meet held in Alice, Tx.

The meet included area qualifying athletes from district 31 & 32. The schools attending the meet were, Port Isabel, Alice, Rio Hondo, Tuloso-Midway, Robstown, La Feria, Kingsville, Raymondville, Zapata, Hidalgo, La Grulla and Calallen.

In the boys division, the PI track team came in 9th place with 23 points. The top three boys teams were: 1) Alice (152), 2) Tuloso-Midway (99), and 3) La Feria (63).

PI’s David Hernandez came in 3rd place in the 110m hurdles with a time of 16.08 seconds- a new personal record.

Hernandez also came in 5th place in the 300m hurdles with a time of 43.34 seconds. In the pole vault event, Hernandez secured another medal by coming in 2nd place with a height of 11’-0”.

In the field events, Daniel Zamarron came in 3rd place with a distance of 40’-0”.

In the triple jump, Evan Galvan came in 6th place with a distance of 38’-6”.

