Tarpons win thriller, beat Gators 13-12

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons took on the La Grulla Gators in a district baseball matchup on Friday, April 22.

The Tarpons have been having a tough season, but have been taking a ‘one game at a time’ mindset to close out the season.

The Gators had a big win over the Tarpons on April 1, but it didn’t deter the Tarpons on Friday night. It went down to the wire, but the Tarpons retook the lead in the seventh inning to win the game 13-12.

The Tarpons evened the series against the Gators at 1-1.

The Gators got out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Tarpons managed to tie it up in the second inning, 2-2.

The Gators added another run in the top of the third inning. In the bottom of the third, the bases were loaded when PI’s Timothy Martinez hit the ball towards the third baseman.

The infielder misplayed the ball and was unable to locate it before a run scored tying the game up at 3-3.

Next batter, Corbin Robinson got on base on a single and brought a run in. Two batters later, Eddie Garza had a huge hit over the centerfielder that almost reached the fence.

Three baserunners sprinted their way to home plate, but only two made it as the third was caught for the final out as the Tarpons jumped out to a 6-3 lead.

In the fourth inning, PI pitcher Tristian Garcia had two batters on base, but only needed one more out. In a rare call, the umpire called a balk and the baserunners were allowed to advance a base.

Not fazed, Garcia redeemed himself by striking out the next batter. On PI’s turn to bat, Garcia hit a long fly ball to the right field for a triple. Unfortunately, the next batter struck out for the final out.

The lack of offensive production continued in the fifth inning as the Tarpons continued to hold on to their 6-3 lead.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!