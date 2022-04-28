PIISD focuses on employee pay

By CHRISTINA SOSA

At a scheduled special meeting on April 20, the Point Isabel Independent School District Budget Committee continued discussion on the 2022-2023 budget focusing on employee pay, taking into consideration employee experience, retention and fair market values.

Adina Alegria, Executive Director of the Texas Valley Educators Association, addressed the board during the public comment to advocate for higher wages, comparing starting pay for Panda Express, Target and Walmart.

The board reviewed a market analysis comparing PIISD to 11 local school districts’ median value to determine how PISSD’s pay measured up.

