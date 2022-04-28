LV Library posts new hours

By ALEXANDREA BAILEY

The Laguna Vista Public Library is located at 1300 Palm Blvd. It was formerly located where the LV Police Department currently resides. Back then, it was a small one room space, a stark difference to the roomy building, which sports a butterfly garden in the front yard, that hosts the library today.

The somewhat-new location was constructed and opened 21 years ago, in 2001.

Elizabeth Baldwin is the library clerk there and Bura Mireles is the director.

Both ladies have been with the library for 17 years. Baldwin always wanted to work in a library, so when she saw the opening, she applied. Fortunately, she got the job and has been there since. Mireles used to work for city hall and for the Port Isabel Public Library.

