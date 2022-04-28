Port Isabel nears May 7 elections

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the PRESS

The May 7 election in Port Isabel features a state constitutional amendment, another vote on the Cameron County Venue Project, and a battle for city and school district offices.

Early voting runs from May 2 to the 3 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Port Isabel’s only voting location remains the Port Isabel City Hall located at 305 E. Maxan Street. The location will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The $100 million Cameron County Venue Project had been struck down by voters last November in an extremely close election that saw 50.39 percent of constituents voting against the project and 49.61 voting in favor.

If voting in favor of the project, voters would also authorize the use of the existing hotel occupancy tax and short-term motor vehicle rental tax for visitors to Cameron County in order to garner funds for the project. The measure would also impose an admissions tax on the price of each ticket sold as admission to an event held at the arena.

“If approved, the maximum hotel occupancy tax rate imposed from all sources in Cameron County, Texas would be 17% of the price paid for a room in a hotel,” reads the sample ballot.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!