Texas Master Naturalists graduate new members

Special to the PRESS

The South Texas Border Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists honored 55 graduates at their first in-person ceremony since 2020. The new chapter members included 24 members who completed the program in 2020, 13 from the 2021 class and this year’s 18 new members.

Texas Master Naturalists are volunteers; they are ordinary citizens from all walks of life.

Locally, many are young adults who have jobs and careers, college students, retired members of the community and Winter Texans.

Their desires are to learn about the local habitat and to help preserve the native vegetation of the Rio Grande Valley and the wildlife that depends on it.

The Texas Master Naturalist organization is sponsored by two state agencies: Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Sea Grant.

Local sponsors are Tony Reisinger, Cameron County Extension Agent for Coastal & Marine Resources with Texas Sea Grant at Texas A&M University and the Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Javier de Leon, Park Superintendent at Estero Llano Grande State Park – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

To graduate and become certified, volunteers receive three months of classroom training taught by local university professors and agency field experts during weekly three-hour evening classes. Because of the global pandemic, training during the past two years was presented virtually.

