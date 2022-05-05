Danny Dollar stars in a play about honesty

By ALEXANDREA BAILEY

Danny Austin Dollar will star as Vincent DiDonato in the El Paseo Arts Foundation’s latest upcoming production, “Centennial Casting”, showing May 10 and 11 at the South Padre Island Convention Center.

Dollar was born in San Antonio, Texas, and moved to an area in northern Houston called Spring, when he was 7 years old.

That is where he grew up. He first visited South Padre Island in 1968 with his family, and started making the trip regularly in 2002, eventually relocating there full time in 2015. Due to his previous routine vacations on the Island, he already had formed many connections and friendships with the locals.

In 2016 he began working backstage with the El Paseo Arts Foundation. After assisting backstage with a couple of plays, JoAnn Evans, president of the foundation, pulled Dollar aside and asked him to play a small role in one of their annual murder mystery dinner dramas.

“I couldn’t speak in front of people,” Dollar said, “I had terrible social anxiety issues, but for some reason, I said okay.” He described this first play as the scariest thing in his life. Looking at the audience clouded Dollar with nervous energy. “I couldn’t look at them. It would throw me off. I couldn’t look at their hairy heads,” he recalled.

