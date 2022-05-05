SPI recognized as Gold Star Affiliate by Keep Texas Beautiful

Special to the PRESS

Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement organization, recently named the City of South Padre Island as a Gold Star Affiliate, a designation granted to eight affiliates of KTB’s nearly 300 affiliates. Gold Star recognition is the highest status any community affiliate can achieve.

In 2021 alone, KTB affiliates engaged 41,550 volunteers who contributed 190,094 hours to collect 3.25 million pounds of waste and recyclables from Texas roadways, trails, and waterways. The City of South Padre Island successfully implemented programs to clean up litter, reduce and recycle waste, educate local citizens, and beautify and enhance the local community.

Environmental Health Services Department (EHSD) highlighted their beach cleanups and how the Anti-Litter Beach Program is utilized during the summer months to educate beach-goers on the importance of a litter-free beach and to leave nothing but footprints behind.

