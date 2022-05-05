Voters to decide fate of Cameron County Arena

By TONY VINDELL

Special to the PRESS

The fate of a proposed multipurpose arena/convention center to be constructed within the county will be known this Saturday when all the votes of a special election are in and counted.

The project, expected to cost around $100 million, was on the ballot under Proposition A “authorizing Cameron County to provide for the renovation, planning, acquisition, development, construction,, equipment and expansion” of the facility and “any related infrastructure.”

The proposition calls, “to authorize the use of the existing hotel occupation at the rate of two percent of the price paid for a room in a hotel located” in this county as well as the “use of short term motor vehicle rental tax at a rate of five percent on the gross rental receipts from the rental of motor vehicles…”

“If approved,” the ballot reads, “the maximum hotel occupancy tax imposed from all sources in Cameron County. Texas, would be 17 percent of the price paid for a room in a hotel.”

