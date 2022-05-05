Madison Ramos headed to State Track Meet

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

This past Friday and Saturday the Port Isabel Tarpons track team competed at the Region IV track meet held at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville, TX. The Regional meet had 26 teams compete in the women’s division with PI coming in 20th place.

The top three women’s teams were: Fredericksburg (69), Wimberley (55.33), and La Vernia (54). The men’s division saw 33 teams compete with PI coming in last.

The top men’s teams were: Wimberly (70), Pleasanton (62), and Bay City (46). Port Isabel had five athletes advanced to the regional meet this year in seniors David Hernandez, Daniel Zamarron, Catalina Romero and Madison Ramos as well as sophomore, Chelsea Gonzalez.

In the men’s division, David Hernandez came in 13th place in the 110m Hurdles event (Prelims) with a time of 16.96 seconds, a personal best. Tyler Moore out of Bandera won the event with a time of 14.79 seconds. Hernandez also qualified to compete in the Pole Vault event this year.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!