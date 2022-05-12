Cameron County voters strike down venue project

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the PRESS

The May 7 Election in Cameron County featured two State Propositions, a vote on the Cameron County Venue Project, and various campaigns for city and school district offices.

Both State of Texas Propositions passed by a landslide, each garnering more than 70 percent of the total vote within Cameron County. The propositions would lower property taxes by shifting more public school costs to the state.

Proposition 1 would cap or freeze the school district property taxes of disabled or 65-and-older homeowners in 2023.

Currently, homeowners can deduct $25,000 from their home’s value before school tax rates are levied. Proposition 2 would increase that deduction to $40,000 in value.

The Venue Project was struck down by Cameron County voters once again by a slim margin, with 50.59 of constituents voting against the project. The total difference in votes was 209.

San Benito had no City or school board candidates running in the May 7 election.

