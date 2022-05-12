SPI Alligator Sanctuary assist Game Wardens with alligator relocation

Special to the PRESS

The month of May brings peak breeding season for the American Alligator. Alligators will wander as they look for mates, but also as dominant males start to expel rivals from territories.

Sometimes these roaming alligators end up in odd places and can become problematic.

South Padre Island Birding Nature Center & Alligator Sanctuary staff recently assisted local Cameron County game wardens with the relocation of a 10.5ft male alligator that was found stuck in a drainage ditch behind a private residence in Bayview.

The Game Wardens are used to dealing with alligator calls but relocating an alligator of that size required a big team. The SPIBNC&GS holds special TPWD permits that allow them to help with nuisance alligator calls and responded to the situation alongside the game wardens.

The alligator was caught safely and since it didn’t show any signs of having been fed by people and being spoiled, it was relocated and released back into the wild on the edge of a wetland deep in the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

