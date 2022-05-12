Library seeks supporters

Special to the PRESS

The Friends of the Laguna Vista Public Library would like to extend an invitation to become a supporter of the local library. Membership information can be obtained at the Laguna Vista Library, 1300 Palm Boulevard, during regular business hours.

There are different levels of membership starting at $30 per year for individuals and corporate sponsorship starting at $100 per year. Benefits of membership include extended DVD rental and free inter-library loans.

All donations are tax deductible.

The library has new extended hours along with monthly book sales, author visits, children’s events and a summer reading program kicking off in June.

