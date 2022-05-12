LV Council addresses HOT tax issue

By SHELDON MOORE

Special to the PRESS

The Tuesday, May 10 Laguna Vista Town Council Meeting was called to order promptly at 6:00 p.m.

Present were Michael Carter, Council Member 1, Bettina Tolin, Council Member 3, Rolando Gonzalez, Council Member 4, Victor Worrell, Council Member 5, Silke De Gobeo, Council Member 6 and Johvonne Howard, Mayor Pro Tem. Mayor Nadine Smith attended remotely via internet.

Following Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call, the Open Forum segment hosted only one speaker. The homeowners at 125 Golf House addressed the council and City Attorney Alan T. Ozuno regarding their concern about anticipated flood control issues caused by the rapid residential development adjacent to their property.

Next, the New Business segment saw the consideration and unanimous approval of the minutes from the April 6 and April 12 meetings. Review of monthly financial reports was also unanimously approved following some minor clarifications requested by Council Member Carter.

Budget Amendments, allowing for increased fuel costs and salary adjustments for the Police Department and fuel costs for Public Works were reviewed and unanimously approved.

The final budget items were adjustments for Training & Travel and some office furniture for city hall, also reviewed and unanimously approved.

