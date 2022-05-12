Port Isabel elects new mayor, commissioners

By DAVID LOPEZ

The May 7 Election in Port Isabel featured two State Propositions, a vote on the Cameron County Venue Project, and a battle for city and school district offices.

Both State of Texas Propositions passed by a landslide, each garnering more than 70 percent of the total vote within Cameron County. The propositions would lower property taxes by shifting more public school costs to the state.

Proposition 1 would cap or freeze the school district property taxes of disabled or 65-and-older homeowners in 2023.

Currently, homeowners can deduct $25,000 from their home’s value before school tax rates are levied. Proposition 2 would increase that deduction to $40,000 in value.

The Venue Project was struck down by Cameron County voters once again by a very slim margin, with 50.59 of constituents voting against the project. The total difference in votes was 209.

On the mayoral race, challenger Martin Cantu was elected victor against incumbent J.J. Zamora, gathering 65 percent of the vote. Cantu had served on several city committees before being appointed to the Laguna Madre Water District board in 2015. In 2016, while serving on the water district board, Cantu was elected as City Commissioner, Place 1.

Meanwhile, the race for Commissioner, Place 1 witnessed Jimmy Vela edging Sandra Holland, by five votes who took 318 of the total votes, forcing a runoff. Octavio “Tallo” Martinez won only 12 percent of the vote while Baldemar Alaniz took home 20 percent.

