SPI announces summer Junior Lifeguard Program

Special to the PRESS

The City of South Padre Island Fire Department would like to invite youths, between the ages of 10 to 16, to participate in the 2022 Junior Lifeguard Program.

The program is free and the first 20 participants to pass the swim test will be accepted into the program. Tryouts will be on June 3 and June 10, by appointment.

To participate, youths should have an interest in the beach environment, must be able to swim two laps (100 meters) without stopping, and be able to tread water for five minutes.

The Junior Lifeguard Program will begin June 13 and end June 25. Classes will meet from 8 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays, depending on skill level. Fridays are an “optional” sports training day and will offer a more intensive physical training and competition practice.

