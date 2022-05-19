New mayor pledges to ‘get stuff done’

By SHELDON MOORE

Special to the PRESS

The May 17 Special Meeting of the City Commission of Port Isabel was called to order at 7 p.m. by Mayor Pro Tem Jeffrey David Martinez in front of one of the largest audiences at a PI City Commission Meeting in recent memory. Also present were Mayor Elect and City Commissioner Place 1, Martin Cantu Jr. as well as City Commissioner Place 3 Martin C. Cantu.

Following Roll Call, the Invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting got under way. With no participants in the Public Comment/Open Forum segment, the Commission moved ahead with unanimous approval of the canvassing and declaration of the results of the City’s General Election of May 7 2022.

The next order of business saw City Attorney Gilbert Hinojosa administer the oath of office to Mayor Elect Martin Cantu, Jr. Cantu then followed with a short address in which he stated his two highest initial priorities as mayor, “continue to beautify the city and bring in new businesses”.

He went on to say, “make no mistake we are here to get stuff done and we’re going to get it done”. Following the new mayor’s words, State Senator Eddie Lucio spoke, praising Cantu’s, and his entire family’s dedication to serving the citizens of Port Isabel.

The long time State Senator then presented Mayor Cantu, as well as Commissioners Martinez and Cantu Sr. with commemorative Texas flags. Following the inaugural ceremony, the meeting was suspended for a short recess.

