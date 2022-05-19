Students, Pre-K to 6th grade, can visit the Zoo for free this summer

Special to the PRESS

BROWNSVILLE—Children across the Rio Grande Valley can visit the Zoo for free this Summer thanks to Gladys Porter Zoo’s Summer Pass Program.

The program, which had been on hold for the past two years due to virtual learning, is back, once again. Staff at the Zoo are excited to revive this program and show their appreciation to the communities that continue to support the Zoo.

In 1978, the Gladys Porter Zoo launched the Summer Pass Program to allow children the opportunity to visit the Zoo for free. To this day, the program is still going strong in the seven counties that make up the Region One Education Service Center (ESC).

