Community reacts to Uvalde shooting

By ALEXANDREA BAILEY

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Several statements have been released on Facebook from community figures in regards to the school shooting that occurred in Uvalde, Texas. On May 24, 2022, 18 year old Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School after shooting his grandmother. He took the lives of 19 children, and two teachers, and wounded 17 other individuals.

Laguna Vista Police Department released the following statement, “MY HEART IS CRYING….

Prayers for all of the families & everyone else that were affected by the mass shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde. At this time, 14 students & and teacher have been listed as deceased.

The shooter is dead & is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers. Also please pray for all of the first responders involved in this case.”

Laguna Vista Mayor Nadine Smith released the following statement, “My heart is breaking.

The horror today unfolding at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tx is just unfanthomable. Any murder is horrible, but it just seems so much worse when it’s children. As a mother myself, with one of my children in elementary school, my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to all the families mourning tonight- I can not imagine your pain. Also in my prayers are the brave first responders suffering injuries and recovering in the hospital. What a horrible, sad day.”

Point Isabel ISD released the following statement, “Point Isabel ISD is saddened by the tragedy that occurred at Robbs Elementary in Uvalde CISD on Tuesday, May 24. Our hearts go out to Coyote Nation.

