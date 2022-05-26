SONIC Drive-In donates to Port Isabel High School

Special to the PRESS

This month, SONIC® Drive-In donated $1.5 million to help fund local education needs through DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.

As part of SONIC’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand matched 50 percent of each donation made to teacher requests on DonorsChoose for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 3, donating a total of $1.5 million.

With this donation, SONIC helped fully fund more than 9,000 projects from teachers across the country including a special teacher in Port Isabel, Texas, who received a combined donation of $50.00.

The following exceptional teacher received funding:

Luis Rincones at Port Isabel High School for the project Button Maker for PIHS FRC 8750 for Grades 9-12

“Limeades for Learning is an initiative that SONIC holds dear, and we’re proud to partner with DonorsChoose on this important work,” said Lori Abou Habib, Chief Marketing Officer of SONIC. “Drink purchases at SONIC bring joy to our guests while supporting students and teachers in the classroom.”

