TSTC to host PI-ISD students for campus tour

Some 200 students from 14 area high schools will visit Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus for a Region One GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) campus tour on Thursday, May 26.

The participating high schools include Edcouch-Elsa, Harlingen, Harlingen South, La Feria, Lasara, La Villa, Los Fresnos, Monte Alto, Port Isabel, Progreso, Raymondville, Rio Hondo, Santa Maria and Santa Rosa.

The GEAR UP students will be greeted by volunteers from various TSTC departments for campus tours and to learn more about the curricula.

Amanda Posada, interim provost at TSTC’s Harlingen campus and the college’s statewide dual enrollment executive director, said this is the first time TSTC will host these GEAR UP high school campuses from Cameron and Willacy counties.

“We are excited about our collaboration between TSTC and Region One in welcoming 200 GEAR UP high school students to our campus and showcasing our technical program offerings,” she said. “We strongly believe in providing students pathway options that will result in a valuable credential. Our skilled TSTC program instructors will train them for great-paying jobs in the industry. We hope that TSTC is their choice after they graduate from high school.”

Leo Saenz, career and technical education specialist for the Region One Education Service Center, said GEAR UP works in collaboration with local partners to bring awareness and knowledge to the community about postsecondary options for high school students.

“Part of creating a college and career culture includes exposing our GEAR UP students to in-demand technical careers and certifications that can be obtained through vocational schools such as TSTC,” he said.

“Our students will visit the training sites. They will participate in hands-on demonstrations. They will interact with certified TSTC staff through relevant dialogue about their career and educational journey. This will allow our students to reflect on how these career options may present a viable career for their future.”

Janet Alfaro, coordinator of Student Recruitment for TSTC’s Harlingen campus, said TSTC is excited to showcase the technical programs that TSTC has to offer.

