Children invited to educational environmental camp

“Coastal Nature Camp” at SPI Birding Nature Center & Alligator Sanctuary registry for children (ages 8-12) is open for one of two fun and educational “Coastal Nature Camp” sessions happening at the SPI Birding Nature Center & Alligator Sanctuary on June 14 -17 and June 28-July 1.

Campers will become wetland biologists and will learn all about the special coastal environments and wildlife through a four-day camp full of fun outdoor and indoor programs.

The camp starts with learning about wetland ecology and the importance of healthy environments for wildlife, and follows with an assessment of the health of the SPI Birding and Nature Center wetlands through fun field activities such as water quality testing, bird surveys, dragonfly dip-netting, mammal track plaster casts, fish prints, and more.

