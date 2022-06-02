LMWD updates on multiple projects

Special to the PRESS

Pavement repair continues on 2nd Street after completion of sewer installation in the vicinity of SH 100.

Subgrade and manhole covers was prepared on Friday, May 27, to maintain access through the weekend and schedule asphalt paving after the Memorial Day Weekend Holiday.

Service connections to the new gravity sewer will continue along SH 100 from intersection with SH 48 to the pawn shop. The next area for pipeline install is Woody’s Lane from District’s Warehouse (Lift Station #11) to the entrance to Port Isabel Sewer Plant.

The second crew will begin sewer construction on W. Hickman Ave and proceed with force main construction on S. Yturria St. to the alley between Monroe & Madison aka Lift Station No. 17. Construction at Lift Station No. 17 will continue throughout the summer.

