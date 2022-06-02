Documentary On Rip Current Safety Screens

Special to the PARADE

Every summer, tens of thousands of U.S. beachgoers unwittingly put themselves in harm’s way and into the clutches of a deadly ocean force. Many don’t survive the ordeal.

“Rip Current Rescue” is the story of the biggest danger facing U.S. beachgoers. Rip currents can appear on any beach with breaking waves and each year are responsible for over 80,000 rescues by U.S. Lifeguards, and approximately 100 drowning fatalities.

Filmed across the nation’s most popular beaches – from California and the Gulf Coast, to Florida, North Carolina and New England – “Rip Current Rescue” features dramatic stories of survival captured on camera.

