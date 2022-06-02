Early voting kicks off for special election

By CHRISTINA R. GARZA

Special to the PRESS

Early voting began Tuesday, May 31, for the June 14 Congressional District 34 Special Election and includes runoff elections for the cities of Harlingen, Port Isabel and Santa Rosa. Early voting continues through Friday, June 10.

San Benito residents can cast their ballots at the San Benito Community Bldg., 210 E. Heywood St., San Benito.

Early voting hours will be held Tuesday, May 31 thru Friday, June 3; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, June 4; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, June 6 thru Wednesday, June 8; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, June 9 thru Friday, June 10; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

