Port Isabel hosts 7on7 games

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

On Tuesday, May 31, the 7on7 Port Isabel team played a doubleheader against two Brownsville teams, Bro. Lopez and Bro. St. Joe.

Their first game against Brownsville Lopez was a close one, but the Tarpons ultimately lost by a score of 22-21. PI started off the game on offense and managed to score on the fourth play of the drive on a 25-yard TD pass from QB Rudy Barrera to receiver Cross Martinez. Martinez bobbled the ball, but managed to secure the catch in the corner of the endzone.

The extra point try failed.

It took Lopez only two plays to respond as they scored on a long TD pass. Their extra point was good as they went up 7-6. Neither team was able to score on their second series, but Tarpons got on the scoreboard in their third series.

A successful two-point play by PI put the Tarpons up 14-7. Lopez failed to score on their next possession as time expired in the first half of play.