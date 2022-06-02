College sweethearts bring the waltz to SPI

By ALEXANDREA BAILEY

For those wishing to get their groove on, and learn a thing or two while they are at it, Gaye and Ted Hubble, college sweethearts who have been married for almost 50 years, have just the thing.

Every Thursday from 2 – 3 p.m., they instruct a completely free dance class at the South Padre Island Community Center, located at 4501 Padre Blvd. Everyone of all ages is welcome, no matter their skill level or lack thereof.

The Hubbles, retirees who moved to the Laguna Madre area in the summer of 2021, ignited their passion for dancing while on a cruise ship participating in a ballroom dance class. They were undoubtedly inspired by the instructors.

“They were so elegant and beautiful,” described Mr. Hubble. “No matter what we were doing, we made time to go to that class,” exclaimed Mrs. Hubble. The instructors left a lasting impression on them, and Mr. Hubble said they are the reason he and his wife have continued to dance for the last 22 years.

After their first year of dancing, they competed in a regional competition in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and succeeded in landing in the first place position. “I didn’t believe it,” Mrs. Hubble recalled excitedly.

The Hubbles have since strapped on their instructor shoes and began teaching lessons of their own one year ago.