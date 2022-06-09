District proposes salary increases for teachers

By KREIG KOHL

Special to the PRESS

On Tuesday May 31 the Point Isabel Independent School District School Board called a budget meeting to order at 4:30 p.m. After finding no public comments the Board immediately began looking at pay increase calculations for all employees for the next school year.

The district itself recommended a three percent increase, but presented models for two percent and two and a half percent increases as well. The three percent increase would be funded by SR2 funds which will allow the district to balance their budget for the year.

This is possible as SR2 funds can be allocated to cover anything that is learning loss.

With this year the Board had several 199 funds that were labeled as learning loss thus allowing these SR2 funds to be moved over and will free up the 199 funds, which effectively makes some of the items that SR2 and SR3 funds under federal funding allowing the local money to cover the pay increases.

